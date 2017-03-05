Entertainment News
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew and Karlie Redd from Love & Hip Hop ATL Spotted Boo'ed Up

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Two very popular reality stars have branched out from their own shows and made a love connection.

Karlie Redd from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and Ceasar from Black Ink Crew were seen boo’ed up over the weekend. The pair was spotted kissing at the grand opening of Caesar’s new Atlanta tattoo shop. Fans also caught a clear glimpse of Caesar on Karlie’s snapchat.

Karlie and Caesar’s budding relationship caught many of us by surprise, especially considering that they’re both currently embroiled in relationship drama on their respective shows. The supertrailer for season six of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” has folks thinking Karlie Redd and Yung Joc were getting back together, but now it appears that didn’t quite pan out. Caesar and his former fiancee Duchess has a falling out over an alleged paternity suit, which is currently playing out on this season of Black Ink Crew.

To no surprise, social media is quite confused about how their new union came about:

So what do you say…do you think Karlie and Caesar make a cute couple? Sound off in the comments below.

Continue reading New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew and Karlie Redd from Love & Hip Hop ATL Spotted Boo'ed Up

