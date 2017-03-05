Don Cheadle Just Revealed On Twitter What Trump Called Black Women While Golfing

Don Cheadle Just Revealed On Twitter What Trump Called Black Women While Golfing

According to the Oscar nominee, his friend witnessed Trump use the "N-word" to ask about a sexual encounter with a Black woman.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
It’s no secret that Don Cheadle has never been a fan of Donald Trump—and he recently took to Twitter to blow up the president’s spot even more after being targeted by Trump supporters.

On Saturday night, the Oscar-nominated actor, who has called #45 a “POS” in the past, explained why he can’t stand Trump so much. According to Cheadle, his friend’s father was playing golf with Trump before he was elected and witnessed him call African-American women the “N-word.”

Trump tried it.


Now we don’t have the full details behind the story. As AV Club pointed out: It’s unclear if Cheadle was there or if this is hearsay—”but it’s a bold accusation against a political figure who’s spent a lot of energy trying to convince people he’s ‘the least racist person he knows.’” Not only that, but if this is true, Trump’s use of a racial slur while sexualizing Black women is truly disgusting and reprehensible.

(Omarosa, are you paying attention?)

Now when asked why Cheadle didn’t share this tidbit during the election, he admitted he didn’t believe that it would have made a difference.

He does have a point.

