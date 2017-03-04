Boy Bye! With No Evidence, Trump Accuses Obama Of Wiretapping His Phones

Boy Bye! With No Evidence, Trump Accuses Obama Of Wiretapping His Phones

This is the second time this week #45 has made baseless claims about the former President.

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

While #45 should be more concerned about campaign leaks and alleged ties to Russia, he’s still out there blaming whatever he can on former President Barack Obama

Politico reported that on Saturday morning Trump accused Obama of tapping his Trump Tower phones prior to the election.

He tweeted: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump tweeted early Saturday morning in one part of a six-tweet tirade that began just after 6:30 a.m.” He also referred to Obama as a “sick guy.”

Of course Trump and The White House did not offer up any evidence to prove these claims, CNN pointed out.

A spokesman for Obama, Kevin Lewis, said that “any suggestion” that Obama or any White House official ordered surveillance against Trump “simply false.”
“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” Lewis said in a statement early.
“As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

It’s believed that Trump got this ridiculousness stuck in his head after reading a recent article on the Alt-Right website Breibart that accused Obama of the same thing. Now if #45’s phones were tapped that would have been done by the Department of Justice and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which conducts investigations independent of the White House and the president, CNN noted. In addition, a warrant, that Obama could not have issued, would have been handed down by a judge.

This isn’t the first time this week that Trump has made baseless claims about Obama. During a recent interview with Fox & Friends, he claimed Obama was behind the leaks in his administration.

“I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it,” Trump said.

“And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But … in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue,” he added.


photos