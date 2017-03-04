Bobby Brown Celebrates Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina On Her Birthday

She would have been 24-years-old.

Bobby Brown recently paid tribute to his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on what would have been her 24th birthday.

According to People, the 47-year-old R&B singer took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share throwback photos of his daughter using hashtag“#BOBBIKRISTINABROWN.”

This isn’t the first time Brown has paid homage to his late daughter. In January, the R&B singer was seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and a bomber with a black-and-white photo of Bobbi Kristina, his daughter with the late Whitney Houston, on the back. Above the photo was the message, “My Angel in Heaven.”

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Brown died surrounded in July 2015 at the age of 22, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home by her boyfriend Nick Gordon. She died three years after her mother Whitney Houston was found dead in a similar fashion at the Beverly Hilton in 2012.

Brown has been very open about struggling with the death of his daughter.

“We should have been better,” Brown told Robin Roberts in a 2016 “20/20″ interview. “We could have been better. “It’s not a mystery to me. The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney … there’s only one person that was around both occasions. Only one person who says they were there to protect them … and he didn’t.”

In a statement he wrote, “Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable.”

