Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama Wiretapped Him!!

Just when you thought President Donald Trump slowed down on his tweeting… He’s back with a vengeance! This time he is claiming former President Obama wiretapped him prior to the presidential election. Here’s Donald Trumps recent tweets!

@realdonaldtrump “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

@realdonaldtrump I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”

@realdonaldtrump Is it legal for sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!

@realdonaldtrump Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

What are your thoughts regarding Trumps tweets? Should he be focusing on other important matters? Also, do you think former President Obama will respond?

