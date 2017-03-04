Entertainment News
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama Wiretapped Him!!

Jazze
2012 Miss Universe Pageant

Source: David Becker / Getty

Just when you thought President Donald Trump slowed down on his tweeting… He’s back with a vengeance! This time he is claiming former President Obama wiretapped him prior to the presidential election. Here’s Donald Trumps recent tweets!

@realdonaldtrump “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

@realdonaldtrump I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”

@realdonaldtrump Is it legal for sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!

@realdonaldtrump Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

What are your thoughts regarding Trumps tweets? Should he be focusing on other important matters? Also, do you think former President Obama will respond?

Americans can’t get enough of using President Donald Trump‘s favorite form of communication – Twitter – against him. On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted, “Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” Trump’s message was in defense of his Muslim Ban Executive Order, which has been put on hold by a federal judge. When the President tweeted “Easy D,” many users couldn’t resist trying to decipher what exactly he meant.

photos