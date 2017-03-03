Remy Ma Just Dropped ‘Another One’ On Nicki Minaj

Bella Ramalho

The track follows Remy’s now iconic diss track “Shether” by kicking Minaj while she’s down, and eviscerating her one more time.

The track begins, “I guess you know now who the head b*tch is/ Ima savage I be killin’ dead b*tches. I bet that you wish you ain’t never said sh*t/ Now they so busy shooting videos, and I’m like nah.”

She continues, “I kick the dead horse till it don’t move, don’t come around me now I got the crown see? I beat you with punches in 48 your Ronda Roussey/ The wigs, the nose, you a whole clown, b, I better not ever hear you say anything about me.”

Remy fans are calling the track a haymaker blow:

me: I have no interest in this "cash me ousside, how bow dah" trend

Remy Ma: You can cash me ousside, how bow dat

me: pic.twitter.com/gWhOXD3BOZ — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) March 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Nicki fans seem “unbothered”:

Part 2 Remy Ma diss is actually a non-ether. Almost feel like it's not even worth a response from Nicki at this point. — S. Williams (@shak_will) March 3, 2017

@Complex we didn't want the first one, now it's just sad — The Stan Report (@stanreport) March 3, 2017

Judge for yourself and listen to the brand new track here.

SOURCE: In Flex We Trust

