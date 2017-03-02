Kevin Gates Is Being Released From Jail This Month: Report

Kevin Gates is currently serving 180 days at Polk County Jail for kicking a fan at his Lakeland, Florida show last August. After contacting Polk County directly, XXL reports that Kevin Gates will be released on March 24th.

Gates was found guilty of misdemeanor battery last October. The charges stemfrom an incident last summer where Gates kicked a female fan while performing on stage at Rumors Nightclub. Gates attempted to have the charges dismissed using Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law. His motion was denied, and while the prosecution asked that he serve 60 days behind bars, the judge tripled the sentence, making it 180 days in total.

The incident was addressed on Gates’ record “The Truth,” where he claimed that the woman had grabbed him inappropriately. “All on the news bout what happened in Florida,” he raps. “Posted on Worldstar a iPhone recorded / She grabbed my dick overreacted, I’m sorry / Two or three times I had already warned her.”

Dreka Gates, Kevin’s wife, accused the victim of fabricating her testimony in an Instagram post following the sentencing.

Gates released his major label debut Islah in January 2016. The album has since gone platinum. Singles “2 Phones” and “Really Really” have each gone 2x platinum.