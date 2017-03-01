Jeff Sessions Says Federal Government Should Stop Suing Police Departments

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is pushing for the federal government to stop spending money to take legal action against police departments, reports Reuters.
From Reuters:
In his speech to the National Association of Attorneys General in Washington, Sessions said the Justice Department should instead use its resources to help police figure out the best way to fight crime. He announced the formation of a Justice Department task force to look at deficiencies in current practices to combat crime and propose new legislation.
The Justice Department is still weighing whether it should impose reforms on the Chicago Police Department, which was the subject of a critical report by the Obama administration…The Obama administration began several investigations into police departments that it said were unfairly targeting minorities and using excessive force. Videos of such incidents shared online have sparked protests in cities from Baltimore to Ferguson, Missouri.
…The address to the attorneys general, who are responsible for prosecuting state-level crimes, signaled that the Trump administration would commit itself to supporting police rather than questioning their practices. “To confront the challenge of rising crime, we must rely heavily on local law enforcement to lead the way,” Sessions said in prepared remarks. “And they must know they have our steadfast support.”
At a time when an alarming number of African Americans are dying in police custody, Sessions’ speech served as evidence of a “further break” from the Obama-era Justice Department, which investigated several law enforcement departments and pressed reforms, reports The Washington Post.
SOURCE: Reuters, The Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
Jeff Sessions Dismantles Obama-Era Directive To Close Private Prisons
Senate Confirms Jeff Sessions As Attorney General
Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death
14 photos Launch gallery
1. 2014: Michael Brown’s lifeless body was left in the streets of Ferguson for more than four hours after he was killed by Officer Darren Wilson on August 9.
Source:Getty
1 of 14
2. 2015: Tyrone Harris, 18, was shot in Ferguson Sunday night by police for allegedly attacking them with a firearm. He remains in critical condition and is facing four charges of first-degree assault on law enforcement, five counts of armed criminal action, and one count of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle.
Source:Getty
2 of 14
3. 2014: Unrest in Ferguson plagued the city after police officers clashed with protesters.
Source:Getty
3 of 14
4. 2015: Police stand to maintain the crowd after shots rang out on the anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.
Source:Getty
4 of 14
5. 2014: An unarmed protester was approached by police during protests in Ferguson. The image became one of the most memorable of the city’s uprising.
Source:Getty
5 of 14
6. 2015: A woman stands before police with her hands up in the air.
Source:Getty
6 of 14
7. 2014: After the shooting of Mike Brown and the death of Eric Garner, unrest continued to rise in Ferguson. After it was determined that Darren Wilson would not be indicted in the fatal shooting of the teen, protesters took to the streets.
Source:Getty
7 of 14
8. 2015: Since the death of Brown, over 100 men, women, and children of color have been killed by police. Worldwide protests have continued advocating for better training for police officers.
Source:Getty
8 of 14
9. 2014: A woman hit with pepper spray is doused with milk. Ferguson police issued curfews for protesters after incidents of arson and looting occurred during peaceful protests in the city.
Source:Getty
9 of 14
10. 2015: A year later, protesters say they too were hit with tear gas while protesting in the streets.
Source:Getty
10 of 14
11. 2014: The National Guard was called into Ferguson to “control” protests.
Source:Getty
11 of 14
12. 2015: A teen is caught in the crossfire during a shooting that took place in Ferguson on the anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.
Source:Getty
12 of 14
13. 2014: Army tanks filled the streets of Ferguson after protests turned violent in the city.
Source:Getty
13 of 14
14. 2015: St. Louis police with army gear arrive in Ferguson Sunday night.
Source:Getty
14 of 14