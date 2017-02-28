Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Love & Hip-Hop Recap: How Yandy Smith Finally Got Caught In A Lie [EXCLUSIVE]

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
If you’ve been following Yandy‘s story on Love & Hip-Hop, you know she has always remained steadfast in her claim that she is the one telling the truth. Well, on part two of the Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion special, she was finally caught in a lie.

It seemed like the whole world has been waiting for this moment. Click on the audio player to hear Da Brat explain more on that and other stories in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

