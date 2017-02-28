Love & Hip-Hop Recap: How Yandy Smith Finally Got Caught In A Lie [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

If you’ve been following Yandy‘s story on Love & Hip-Hop, you know she has always remained steadfast in her claim that she is the one telling the truth. Well, on part two of the Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion special, she was finally caught in a lie.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It seemed like the whole world has been waiting for this moment. Click on the audio player to hear Da Brat explain more on that and other stories in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Yandy Smith Explains Why She Has No Problem Waiting For Mendeecees [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Yandy Smith Discusses How Mandeecees Is Handling Their Newborn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Yandy Smith Explains Why She And Chrissy Lampkin Fell Out [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]