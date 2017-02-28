Jeff Johnson Closes Out Black History Month With A Story Of Two HBCU Grads [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On the last day of Black History Month, Jeff Johnson decides to close it out with the telling of two magnificent stories of people making black history right now. Both graduates from HBCU’s, they have gone on into the world to create spaces for themselves and their excellence, doing incredible work that benefits their communities- locally and globally.

Not only is the work they are doing magnificent and impactful, but there is one more small fact about them that makes them a beautiful representation of black excellence, on a whole other level. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

