Johnny Manziel Tells Dallas Judge He’s Getting His Life Together

Johnny Football appeared in a Dallas courtroom earlier this morning for a hearing in his 2016 domestic violence case involving ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. The judge was concerned that Johnny may be steering in the wrong direction which could have an negative ending result for the ex-NFL and A&M star, but he assured the judge he’s been getting the professional help he needs to get his life back on track.
“This situation is in my hands,” said Manziel. “My life is trending upward in my eyes and I’m taking this responsibility. Dealing with this policy with the NFL, dealing with what the court has asked me to do, this is helping me get my life back together.”
Manziel previously agreed to get treatment for anger management and substance abuse, and if he successfully stays out of trouble for a year, the assault charge will be dropped. The judge seemed to be satisfied with Manziel’s treatment efforts saying he believes they’re now “on the same page,” but warned Johnny he “does not want to have another hearing like this,” hoping his next visit to the court is “when you sign the dismissal papers.”
On his way out and through his attorney, Johnny Football thanked fans “for sticking with me.” He himself said nothing to reporters but could be heard whispering “I want to play football.”
