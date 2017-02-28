Johnny Manziel Tells Dallas Judge He’s Getting His Life Together

Johnny Football appeared in a Dallas courtroom earlier this morning for a hearing in his 2016 domestic violence case involving ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. The judge was concerned that Johnny may be steering in the wrong direction which could have an negative ending result for the ex-NFL and A&M star, but he assured the judge he’s been getting the professional help he needs to get his life back on track.

“This situation is in my hands,” said Manziel. “My life is trending upward in my eyes and I’m taking this responsibility. Dealing with this policy with the NFL, dealing with what the court has asked me to do, this is helping me get my life back together.”

Manziel previously agreed to get treatment for anger management and substance abuse, and if he successfully stays out of trouble for a year, the assault charge will be dropped. The judge seemed to be satisfied with Manziel’s treatment efforts saying he believes they’re now “on the same page,” but warned Johnny he “does not want to have another hearing like this,” hoping his next visit to the court is “when you sign the dismissal papers.”

On his way out and through his attorney, Johnny Football thanked fans “for sticking with me.” He himself said nothing to reporters but could be heard whispering “I want to play football.”

WPAB Morning drive reporter Scott Sidway live-tweeted from the hearing. Catch some of his reporting below:

Johnny Manziel is in the building for his 9:00 court appearance. Meeting with a judge re: terms of assault charge. pic.twitter.com/yPIaYQEiL8 — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) February 28, 2017

Judge says court had concerns progress was not being made. https://t.co/Ts60amyX0h — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) February 28, 2017

Judge says they're on a timetable now that is to the court's liking in terms of his progress. #manziel — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) February 28, 2017

State says it is satisfied with the way Manziel is going about getting treatment. #manziel https://t.co/7TcSeYTKNY — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) February 28, 2017

Judge: "I hope the next time you're in court is when you sign the dismissal papers." #ManzielHearing — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) February 28, 2017

#manziel to fans: "Thanks for sticking with me." Attorney says "we're close" to getting assault charge dropped. https://t.co/6RNME7RVvf — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) February 28, 2017

Reporters followed #Manziel out of court House. He was silent other than "I want to play football." #manziel pic.twitter.com/5VCGLQ6gmD — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) February 28, 2017

