Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Tells Dallas Judge He’s Getting His Life Together

26 mins ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

Johnny Football appeared in a Dallas courtroom earlier this morning for a hearing in his 2016 domestic violence case involving ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. The judge was concerned that Johnny may be steering in the wrong direction which could have an negative ending result for the ex-NFL and A&M star, but he assured the judge he’s been getting the professional help he needs to get his life back on track.

“This situation is in my hands,” said Manziel. “My life is trending upward in my eyes and I’m taking this responsibility. Dealing with this policy with the NFL, dealing with what the court has asked me to do, this is helping me get my life back together.”

Manziel previously agreed to get treatment for anger management and substance abuse, and if he successfully stays out of trouble for a year, the assault charge will be dropped. The judge seemed to be satisfied with Manziel’s treatment efforts saying he believes they’re now “on the same page,” but warned Johnny he “does not want to have another hearing like this,” hoping his next visit to the court is “when you sign the dismissal papers.”

On his way out and through his attorney, Johnny Football thanked fans “for sticking with me.” He himself said nothing to reporters but could be heard whispering “I want to play football.”

WPAB Morning drive reporter Scott Sidway live-tweeted from the hearing. Catch some of his reporting below:

court , court room , Dallas , DFW , domestic violence , hearing , Johnny Manziel

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Johnny Manziel Tells Dallas Judge He’s Getting His Life Together

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
Johnny Manziel Tells Dallas Judge He’s Getting His…
 26 mins ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Tre Ward And Dorrough Music Team Up For…
 3 hours ago
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz & Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank”…
 8 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE ‘FUTURE’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 8 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 4: Jimmy Protects A Student And…
 10 hours ago
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 24 hours ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 24 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another…
 1 day ago
The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and…
 1 day ago
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off…
 1 day ago
Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s…
 1 day ago
Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into…
 1 day ago
Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him…
 1 day ago
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 1 day ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 2 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 2 days ago
photos