HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Hard Work In The Gym With This Daring Dress

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Gabrielle Union partied it up post Oscars in a daring number at the Vanity Fair party.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


Showing off all her hard work in the gym, she donned a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2017 couture gown.

Jean Paul Gaultier - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Source: Catwalking / Getty


The color block featured a vibrant blue playing off of the black. The one shoulder maxi gown has a daringly high split and monokini-esq cutouts. She paired the look with strappy black shoes.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


I’m living for this short hair on Gabby and her bronzed, dewy makeup is definitely a good look. This no makeup, makeup look is going to be trending for awhile!

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


Nevertheless, beauties, we are talking about her fashion. Are you feeling her one shoulder gown? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below!


photos