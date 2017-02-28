Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6 Of ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Is Here

Photo by

Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6 Of ‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Is Here

Expect to see a DNA test, a few breakups and lots of ratchetness in the newest season of the hit VH1 reality show.

10 hours ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Take Over Hosted By Stevie J & Joseline, Scrappy & Bambi

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


The ladies from the ATL are baaaaaack—and they’re bringing all the drama in the newest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta!

The VH1 reality show released an extended supertrailer for its sixth season on Monday (Feb. 27) and from the looks of it, it’s going to mad ratchet.

Expect to see the The ‘Puerto Rican Princess’ Joseline Hernandez juggle her music and acting career with her tumultuous relationship with Stevie J. There’s also a lot of talk about who is the father of her baby Bonnie Bella: Stevie or another man. In terms of their blended family, Stevie’s ex Mimi is trying to keep the peace and her distance from Joseline in order to be put motherhood and her money first.

Meanwhile, Kirk and Rasheeda return with their marriage more on the rocks than ever before as they confront rumors that Kirk cheated on his wife with Jasmine WashingtonAnd while Tammy is hurting due to Waka’s infidelity, she has a lot of questions ask herself: Has too much damage been done to mend her broken heart or will the two re-establish trust and move forward as a family?  

Speaking of moving forward, Joc and Karlie seem to have rekindled their relationship, but it looks like instead of Karlie being his priority, she may just be one of his many options. And Bambi and Scrappy continue to face many challenges in their relationship since they got engaged last year, which includes Momma Dee, who should be more concerned with her own relationship with Ernest.

Also, look for some fresh faces including Instagram superstar Lovely Mimi and beauty entrepreneur Sierra Gates who will definitely stir it up this season.  

Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres March 6 on VH1.

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta , VH1

