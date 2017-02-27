Why Amber Rose’s Latest Business Move Is A Major Win [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Amber Rose catches a lot of heat sometimes, but the truth is, the woman is smart about her money. She has come a long way from her days as a stripper- she is now a talk show host and fashion designer among other things. But her latest business move is a full-circle come up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Amber Rose Dating Her “Dancing With The Stars” Partner? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Does Amber Rose Deserve Shade For Painting Her Son’s Nails? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Amber Rose Says She Likes Dancing On The Pole [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]