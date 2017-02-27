Why Amber Rose’s Latest Business Move Is A Major Win [EXCLUSIVE]

Amber Rose catches a lot of heat sometimes, but the truth is, the woman is smart about her money. She has come a long way from her days as a stripper- she is now a talk show host and fashion designer among other things. But her latest business move is a full-circle come up.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Is Amber Rose Dating Her “Dancing With The Stars” Partner? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Does Amber Rose Deserve Shade For Painting Her Son’s Nails? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Amber Rose Says She Likes Dancing On The Pole [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Amber Rose’s Sizzling Hot Vacation Pics
3 photos Launch gallery
Amber Rose’s Sizzling Hot Vacation Pics
1. Amber Rose Stunts On VacationSource:Instagram 1 of 3
2. Giving FaceSource:Instagram 2 of 3
3. Amber Rose & Black ChynaSource:Instagram 3 of 3
comments – Add Yours