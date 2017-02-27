News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tomi Lahren Hit A New Low With Her Comments About Oscar-Winning Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi

This is disgusting.

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Tomi Lahren

Source: Tomi Lahren / Tomi Lahren / The Blaze


Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film this past Sunday. To accept the award for his film, The Salesmen, Farhadi had an Iranian-American astronaut, Anousheh Ansari, give his speech while he boycotted the awards show. In the speech, Ansari reads, “My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US.” You can see the full video below:

Of course, conservative host and political commentator for TheBlaze, Tomi Lahren, didn’t miss an opportunity to show her ignorance and outright racism by saying, “Feel free to stay in Iran. I hear it’s nice there. Good terror training grounds.”

She continues with more ignorance below:

Some members of Twitter were sure to drag Lahren’s outrageous statements and apologize for her behavior.

If you have thoughts for one of the many racists things Lahren has said, be sure to let her know how you feel on Twitter.

Meanwhile, congrats to Asghar Farhadi for his win!

Academy Awards , Asghar Farhadi , Oscars , Tomi Lahren

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tomi Lahren Hit A New Low With Her Comments About Oscar-Winning Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 14 hours ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another…
 15 hours ago
The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and…
 16 hours ago
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off…
 16 hours ago
Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s…
 16 hours ago
Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into…
 16 hours ago
Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him…
 17 hours ago
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 22 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 1 day ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 2 days ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 2 days ago
photos