Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After He ‘Likes’ A Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Meme

52 mins ago

djkayotik979
Leave a comment

The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert

Once again, The Game has launched a tirade on Meek Mill.

Meek Mill stealthily commented on Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma‘s beef by ‘liking’ a meme about the feud and The Game isn’t having it. Taking to his own IG page, Game took a moment to address what he felt was a disrespectful move on Meek’s part.  Of course, this isn’t the first time Game has targeted Meek in this kind of post. The two rappers had a long-winded beef last year which may have had some impact on Game’s decision to drag Meek on the timeline today.
All of this stems from Remy Ma’s “ShETHER” track which takes some very personal digs at Nicki. The song was a response to subliminal disses on Nicki Minaj’s recent verses for “Make Love” and “Swalla,” which are thought to have been directed at Remy.

View The Game’s full caption and the original meme posted below.

 

MusicNewsThe GameMeek MillMeek Mill The Game BeefNicki Minaj Remy Ma BeefBeefInstagram
meek mill , nicki minaj , Remy Ma , The Game

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After He ‘Likes’ A Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Meme

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 52 mins ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 8 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 8 hours ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 11 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 12 hours ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 18 hours ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 19 hours ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 19 hours ago
Savage Mode: Twitter Blasts Meek Mill For Making…
 1 day ago
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 3 days ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 3 days ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is…
 3 days ago
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In…
 3 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Ex-Mother In Law Says She Has…
 3 days ago
Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Altering Child…
 3 days ago
photos