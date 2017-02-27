‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And We’re Speechless

Bella Ramalho

So, WTF just happened??

In the strangest way possible, Moonlight has won the Oscar for Best Picture. But the big moment was marred by chaos when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who presented the award, wrongfully announced La La Land as the winner. Several moments after the cast and creators of La La Land took the stage in celebration, there was an awkward pause as the reality of the situation dawned on them: Moonlight had, in fact, won.

The room, and everyone at home watched in shock, made clear by the reactions on social media.

BY MISTAKE ANNOUNCING 'LA LA LAND' INSTEAD OF 'MOONLIGHT' IS THE MOST INSANE THING I'VE EVER SEEN SINCE TRUMP BECAME PRESIDENT. #Oscars — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 27, 2017

Congratulations Moonlight for the much deserved win, but not without a historic level of Academy Awards drama.

