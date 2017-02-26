Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!

Recently, rapper Remy Ma dropped a 7 minute record titled ShEther dissing Nicki Minaj. Many people have been reaching out to Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Safaree since he was rumored to help Nicki write some of her old records. It seems like people have been blowing up his phone asking if he will help his ex help write a diss record back towards Remy. This was his response.

Guess Safaree doesn’t want to be bothered! Nicki’s going to have to handle this one on her own.

