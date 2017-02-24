News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

GET THE LOOK: We Found The Plus Size Version Of Gabrielle Union’s Studded Jumpsuit

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Plus-size fashion IS fashion and we had Fashion To Figure‘s head designer, Courtney Costello drop by HB studios to talk fashion, exuding confidence, and wearing whatever the heck makes you feel good. Be sure to watch the episode of Hello Live, above!

For our plus-size beauties, how frustrating is it to see an awesome outfit worn by one of your favorite celebrities, but if you are over a size 12, you can’t find it?! Courtney often uses dope high fashion outfits celebrities wear and creates them in affordable ways for larger women…and we love it!

For example, jumpsuits and catsuits are EVERYWHERE, and this one we spotted Gabrielle Union wearing is to die for. She was definitely feeling herself in it (because she looks amazing) and could you imagine this on a plus-size beauty (or even you!) that’s thicker than a snicker and can truly fill out the look?

When you try to play coy for the boy… Part 1

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

This ASOS jumpsuit didn’t go up to a size 22, so Courtney came to our rescue with the help of Fashion To Figure.

Fashion To Figure Plus Size Get The Look

Source: Sebastien Prudent / Hello Beautiful


She recreated this sexy, deep v look, sans shoulder cut out for a sleek and sexy piece. The best part about this look? You can get it for under $35.00 when you use the promotion code Hello Beautiful!

Fashion To Figure Plus Size Get The Look

Source: Sebastien Prudent / Hello Beautiful


We love the studded detailing and how it outlines in the sexiest parts of a woman’s body, including her neckline and waist. Plus size model Naima Terry rocks this look so well. The fitted fabric is sure to showcase all your fabulous curves! Is the v too low for you? No problem, throw a black tube top underneath.

Fashion To Figure Plus Size Get The Look

Source: Sebastien Prudent / Hello Beautiful


Beauties, now you can feel yourself like in this jumpsuit just like Gabrielle Union! We love it (and clearly so did Dwayne Wade).

Got eeeemmm Part 2

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Head on over to Fashion To Figure for more affordable, stylish clothing. Don’t forget to use the promotion code Hello Beautiful for 10% off!

Happy shopping.

DON’T MISS:

Plus Size Company Uses New York Times Ad To Challenge Designers To Inclusivity At Start Of New York Fashion Week

Byron Lars Brings His Tantalizing Textures &amp; Pattern Party To Plus-Size Women

A Case For Intersectionality: Why Women Of All Races Need To Be Having The Plus-Size Conversation Together

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

25 photos Launch gallery

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

Continue reading The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

London Fashion Week was a gorgeous display of fashion. Models stomped down the runway in glorious ensembles that will keep us fashionably warm (or at least stylish) in Fall/Winter 2017. Click through our gallery to see beautiful Black models giving us LEWKS for various fashion designers.

Asos , celebrity fashion , celebrity style , fashion , Fashion To Figure , Gabrielle Union , get the look , plus size fashion , plus size women , Plus-size model , shopping , style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 18 hours ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 19 hours ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 20 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is…
 20 hours ago
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In…
 21 hours ago
Janet Jackson’s Ex-Mother In Law Says She Has…
 22 hours ago
Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Altering Child…
 22 hours ago
‘Family Matters’ Star Denies Allegations Of Spousal &…
 23 hours ago
Here’s Why Darius McCrary And His Wife Were…
 1 day ago
DC Young Fly: R&B Mixtape, New Baby, New…
 1 day ago
LISTEN: Stream Future’s “HNDRXX” Album (New Music) 
 1 day ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 1 day ago
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 2 days ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 2 days ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 3 days ago
photos