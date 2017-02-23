Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture In L.A.

Street artist Plastic Jesus just immortalized Kanye West with his latest creation… a life-size gold sculpture of him as Jesus on the cross with nails in his hands and a wreath on his head. The art was unveiled on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue yesterday (Feb 22nd) along with the inscription “False Idol” at the bottom. This is the latest in a series of wild art pieces Plastic Jesus has been putting up since 2015.

“He’s a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him. Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him,” Plastic Jesus told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve seen it before with people like Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohan. The same people who put him into a God-like place are the same yapping at his heels for a piece of flesh when something happens.”

