Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture In L.A.

20 mins ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

Street artist Plastic Jesus just immortalized Kanye West with his latest creation… a life-size gold sculpture of him as Jesus on the cross with nails in his hands and a wreath on his head. The art was unveiled on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue yesterday (Feb 22nd) along with the inscription “False Idol” at the bottom. This is the latest in a series of wild art pieces Plastic Jesus has been putting up since 2015.

“He’s a genius at writing and producing but he’s not a God, and that’s where we put him. Until there’s an issue in his life or a hiccup in his career, then we crucify him,” Plastic Jesus told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve seen it before with people like Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohan. The same people who put him into a God-like place are the same yapping at his heels for a piece of flesh when something happens.”

What are you thoughts on the art piece?

Art , crucifixion , gold , hollywood , Jesus , Kanye , plastic jesus

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture In L.A.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 20 mins ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 7 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 23 hours ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 23 hours ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 24 hours ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 24 hours ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 1 day ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 1 day ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 1 day ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 1 day ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 1 day ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 2 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 2 days ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 2 days ago
photos