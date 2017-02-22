Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Celebrities Came For Kanye West After His Fashion Show [EXCLUSIVE]

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection in New York, and things went much better than they did last year. Still, the buzz surrounding this year’s show wasn’t without some criticism. Both Sia and J. Holiday had something to say about the show, though their respective comments were about completely different aspects of the debut.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

