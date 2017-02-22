Words You Didn’t Know Had Roots In Racial Politics Of America [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In honor of Black History Month, Warren Ballentine came through with some little-known facts about the way our language as we know it today has been affected by racism. From “picnic,” to “barrel of monkeys” there are some words and phrases that are now used much more innocently that originated in the racial turmoil of slavery, reconstruction and Jim Crow America.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear Warren Ballentine step in for Jeff Johnson in 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On How Racism Makes Black People Destroy Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Keshia Knight-Pulliam Experienced Racism After Giving Birth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Prince Harry Clapped Back At British Media For Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]