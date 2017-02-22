Dylann Roof Planned To Shoot Up Another Black Church On The Day Of The Emmanuel AME Massacre: Report

Dylann Roof Planned To Shoot Up Another Black Church On The Day Of The Emmanuel AME Massacre: Report

Recently released court documents show that the convicted murderer had another AME church in his GPS.

21 hours ago

News One Staff
Dylann Roof, the convicted Charleston, S.C., church shooter stopped at another African Methodist Episcopal church on the night he killed nine at the Mother Emmanuel AME church, according to newly released court documents which cited his GPS data.

ABC News reports that on June 17, 2015, Roof left Mother Emmanuel and traveled to the Branch AME Church, about 30 minutes away.

He reportedly planned to open fire at a Bible study there, but Roof told FBI officials that he was “too tired” after the attack at the Emanuel AME church to continue shooting.

Defense attorneys, who are trying to save Roof from the death penalty, argued previously that there was no evidence to suggest that he planned to carry out a second church attack.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to death last month in a federal trial for the 2015 massacre. His attorneys are appealing that verdict.

