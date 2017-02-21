News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


If ever you doubted how done Karrueche is with Chris Brown, let this story serve as the nail in the coffin. According to TMZ, Karrueche filed for a restraining order against Chris after the Party singer allegedly told friends he would “kill” her and that if he couldn’t have her, no one could.

Chris said something similar in this social media video:


Karrueche also revealed, in a sworn statement, that Chris had punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs years ago.

Chris reportedly threw a drink at one of Karrueche’s friends recently, which led Karrueche to fear his behavior and seek a restraining order that requires Chris to stay 100 yards away from her, her brother and her mother.

Singer/ songwriter Kay Cola defended Karrueche, on Twitter, against #TeamBreezy fans who claimed Karrueche was lying.

Chris posted a cryptic video earlier today, asking his fans to “make sure you’re not listening to all this bullshit,” which could be in response to Soulja Boy’s claim Chris pulled out of their professional boxing match.

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on

RELATED STORIES:

Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Found Totaled In Beverly Hills

Soulja Boy, Chris Brown And Karreuche Is The Mess We Don’t Need To Begin 2017

Chris Brown Karrueche Tran , Karrueche

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 1 hour ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 1 hour ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 17 hours ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 19 hours ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 20 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Security Held It Down During…
 1 day ago
Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Many Millions Chance The Rapper Is…
 2 days ago
Candice Boyd
Candice Boyd Talks Meeting Ne-Yo, Being a Preacher’s…
 2 days ago
Huh? Kyrie Irving Claims The Earth Is Flat:…
 2 days ago
Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night…
 2 days ago
Guess Who Turned Down Appearing In Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
 2 days ago
Big Sean Speaks Out On Being Attacked By…
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Continues Fighting The Urge To…
 2 days ago
photos