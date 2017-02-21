Karrueche Reportedly Files For A Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

If ever you doubted how done Karrueche is with Chris Brown, let this story serve as the nail in the coffin., Karrueche filed for a restraining order against Chris after the Party singer allegedly told friends he would “kill” her and that if he couldn’t have her, no one could.

Chris said something similar in this social media video:

Karrueche also revealed, in a sworn statement, that Chris had punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs years ago.

Chris reportedly threw a drink at one of Karrueche’s friends recently, which led Karrueche to fear his behavior and seek a restraining order that requires Chris to stay 100 yards away from her, her brother and her mother.

Singer/ songwriter Kay Cola defended Karrueche, on Twitter, against #TeamBreezy fans who claimed Karrueche was lying.

Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police: — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Some of y'all are so delusional defending this man! It's sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y'all — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I never spoke up, cause I didn't feel it was my place but hearing y'all say she's lying I can't just sit by and watch this — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Chris posted a cryptic video earlier today, asking his fans to “make sure you’re not listening to all this bullshit,” which could be in response to Soulja Boy’s claim Chris pulled out of their professional boxing match.

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

RELATED STORIES:

Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Found Totaled In Beverly Hills

Soulja Boy, Chris Brown And Karreuche Is The Mess We Don’t Need To Begin 2017

Also On 97.9 The Beat: