Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why Didn’t Police Arrest P. Diddy’s Stalker? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


Police were called to P. Diddy‘s Miami home when a woman claimed he was being beaten and held hostage by his family. She also claimed they were engaged and that she was simply worried for his safety. But when cops got do Diddy’s house, a very different story turned out to be the truth.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Apparently, this isn’t the first time this particular woman has been found to be moving a little too close for comfort. Why wasn’t she arrested before? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Diddy Says There Is Too Much “Cooning” Happening In Hip-Hop Lately [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Diddy Silence Biggie’s Daughter With Money? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is It Diddy’s Fault That His Ex-Wife Lost Her House? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/11/-2/17)

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/11/-2/17)

Continue reading 31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/11/-2/17)

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/11/-2/17)

Gary's Tea , house , Miami , P Diddy , Stalker

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 1 hour ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 1 hour ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 17 hours ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 19 hours ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 20 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Security Held It Down During…
 1 day ago
Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Many Millions Chance The Rapper Is…
 2 days ago
Candice Boyd
Candice Boyd Talks Meeting Ne-Yo, Being a Preacher’s…
 2 days ago
Huh? Kyrie Irving Claims The Earth Is Flat:…
 2 days ago
Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night…
 2 days ago
Guess Who Turned Down Appearing In Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
 2 days ago
Big Sean Speaks Out On Being Attacked By…
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Continues Fighting The Urge To…
 2 days ago
photos