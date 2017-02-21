Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Chance The Rapper, Ice Cube, Future & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack and Brat were at it again in this edition of “Flow And Go!” They rapped about Chance The Rapper‘s Grammy wins, Ice Cube‘s new movie “Fist Fight,” Future’s new album, and more!
Watch the exclusive video above (or the audio below) and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!
Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!
1. Ice Cube, Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 7
2. Keyshia Cole, Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 7
3. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 7
4. Da Brat & Jermaine DupriSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 4 of 7
5. T.I., Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 7
6. Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 7
7. Pharrell Williams, Janelle Monaè, Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 7
