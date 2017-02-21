Holy Black History Month! Trump To Visit National African American Museum

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Holy Black History Month! Trump To Visit National African American Museum

The president will visit the museum days after First Lady Melania Trump made the trip to NMAAHC.

7 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Well, it’s still black history month, so Black Jesus is still performing miracles.

And to that end, the White House announced that President Donald Trump will visit the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday.

ABC News reports that the president was initially scheduled to visit the museum in observance of Martin Luther King day but the trip was canceled due to “scheduling conflicts.” He remained in New York on that day and instead met with Martin Luther King III at Trump Tower.

The outlet also reported that First Lady Melania Trump hosted the first lady of Israel, Sara Netanyahu, on a visit to the museum following the joint press conference between their husbands last week.

Sara Netanyahu’s visit was captured on Twitter and she reportedly said after the visit, “As we remember, with deep humility and reverence, the historic plight of slavery which the Jewish and African-American people have known all too well, we rededicate ourselves to those powerful words that both our nations hold dear: “NEVER AGAIN!”

Let’s hope our dear president learns something good.

SOURCE: ABC News

SEE ALSO:

Trump on Frederick Douglass: ‘He Has Done An Amazing Job’

Trump’s Wharton Classmates Say He Wasn’t An Academic Standout

donald trump , Melania Trump , National Museum of African American History , NMAAHC

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Holy Black History Month! Trump To Visit National African American Museum

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 2 hours ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 3 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 8 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 8 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Security Held It Down During…
 17 hours ago
Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown…
 23 hours ago
Here’s How Many Millions Chance The Rapper Is…
 1 day ago
Candice Boyd
Candice Boyd Talks Meeting Ne-Yo, Being a Preacher’s…
 1 day ago
Huh? Kyrie Irving Claims The Earth Is Flat:…
 1 day ago
Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night…
 1 day ago
Guess Who Turned Down Appearing In Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
 1 day ago
Big Sean Speaks Out On Being Attacked By…
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Continues Fighting The Urge To…
 2 days ago
Drake Opens Up About Meek Mill, Distancing Himself…
 2 days ago
Don Lemon Ain’t Got Time For ‘Fake News’
 2 days ago
What Is Happening?! Draymond Green Now Thinks The…
 2 days ago
photos