J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour Coming to the DFW

3 hours ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
J. Cole made a big announcement on Twitter this morning (Feb. 21) that he’ll soon be going on tour. Not just across America, but across the world. The “4 Your Eyez Only” tour will kick off the North American leg this summer on June 1 in Columbia, South Carolina and will end right here in the DFW on Aug 20.

He’ll then break for a month before heading overseas for the European leg of the tour stopping in Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris London, Berlin, New Zealand and wrap it all up in Australia on Dec 9.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.  and can be purchased here. See the announcement below and stay on The Beat to win your way in!

