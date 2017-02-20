Entertainment News
Guess Who Turned Down Appearing In Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

Unfortunately Things Didn't Work Out For This Certified Beyoncé Stan

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Laverne Cox is known to gush on social media about how much she love’s Beyoncé. Well, it looks like the Orange Is the New Black actress was close to being in an actual Beyoncé video.

On the radio show Sway In The MorningCox told Sway Calloway, “Actually, Miss Tina Knowles contacted me about their initial concept of ‘Sorry’ from Lemonade,” Cox reveals. “They wanted to have all these powerful, empowered black women in the video and they wanted to have me and Viola Davis and Kerry Washington”.

However, it looks like timing didn’t align for the always busy TV actress. Cox explains, “I was shooting Rocky Horror Picture Show at the time and they were like, ‘Can you get the EP to shoot something and send it to us?’ and there was just no time to do it,” she says. “The concept changed. And could you imagine anyone else? I mean, there was Serena Williams like giving us full life.”

In the interview, Cox also went on to apologize for her Metallica mishap at the Grammys and to commemorate her encounter with the Queen Bey. Check out their photo below!:


For more Laverne Cox, you can catch her on the new series Doubt, which premiered last week.

 

