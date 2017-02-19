Drake Opens Up About Meek Mill, Distancing Himself From Kanye West and Not Wanting His Grammys

We knew Drake was looking for revenge, but now it seems the rapper is now looking to be understood.
In one of his most honest interviews to date, the 6 God chopped it up with DJ Semtex about his heated beef with Meek Mill. He recalls his first reaction to hearing Meek come at him with accusations of using a ghostwriter and says he knew he had to go hard.“I thought this was three months in the making,” he tells DJ Semtex. “When I dropped ‘Charged Up,’ just to kinda see what the preparation level was, I realized—oh wow you’re not ready. This is really just your emotions about something.”
The Toronto native claims he never intended to diss his Young Money label mate Nicki Minaj in the process, but knew he could not let Meek go unchecked. “You know how good I am at writing music. But you really tried to spin the entire narrative of my career and end my life…And take food from my family and really try to like end it all. You didn’t even do it through music. You just talked or tweeted. That was like sickening to me. I had to really get revenge.”
After explaining how his diss track “Back to Back” came to be, Drake explains feeling embarrassed for his opponent. “I respect revenge when it’s warranted. It’s not something that I’m proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me—maybe not as much as it did on him—but you always gotta hear about it… and just seeing people get so riled up on negativity, it doesn’t feel great… It was just embarrassing to witness, you know? If he had revealed some huge thing, you know, you woulda heard a lot more people, peers of mine chime in.”
Though Drake says the beef with Meek is far behind him, he’s adamant that it will be a cold day in hell before we see him reconcile with the Philly rapper. “That’s just not somebody who I ever want to be friends with. I don’t have that level of respect for him because of his actions. I’m not looking to be friends or cordial.”
Meek Mill isn’t the only one Drake is keeping at a distance. During the lengthy interview, Drizzy hits back at Kanye West who ranted at his Saint Pablo Tour last year that radio stations overplay his music. “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time because, in the same breath, I went from working on a project with him to him sort of, like, publicly s–ting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much,” he explains. ” I don’t even really understand the point you’re trying to make, but whatever it is that you’re going through, I accept it. I don’t respect it at all. Me and Khaled are both just, like, good people. I’m not really sure why we’re the target of your choice that you made that night. But again, I accept what you’re going through.”
Drake, who wasn’t present to accept his Grammy Awards for “Hotline Bling” last weekend, also opened up on the OVO Sound Radio show about his disappointment in the politics of the awards show. “Even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song, the only category they can manage to fit me in is in a rap category, Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black. I can’t figure out why. I won two awards, but I don’t even want them because it just feels weird for some reason.”
