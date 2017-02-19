Drake Opens Up About Meek Mill, Distancing Himself From Kanye West and Not Wanting His Grammys

We knew Drake was looking for revenge, but now it seems the rapper is now looking to be understood.

In one of his most honest interviews to date, the 6 God chopped it up with DJ Semtex about his heated beef with Meek Mill. He recalls his first reaction to hearing Meek come at him with accusations of using a ghostwriter and says he knew he had to go hard.“I thought this was three months in the making,” he tells DJ Semtex. “When I dropped ‘Charged Up,’ just to kinda see what the preparation level was, I realized—oh wow you’re not ready. This is really just your emotions about something.”

Young Money label mate Nicki Minaj in the process, but knew he could not let Meek go unchecked. “You know how good I am at writing music. But you really tried to spin the entire narrative of my career and end my life…And take food from my family and really try to like end it all. You didn’t even do it through music. You just talked or tweeted. That was like sickening to me. I had to really get revenge.” The Toronto native claims he never intended to diss hislabel matej in the process, but knew he could not let Meek go unchecked. “You know how good I am at writing music. But you really tried to spin the entire narrative of my career and end my life…And take food from my family and really try to like end it all. You didn’t even do it through music. You just talked or tweeted. That was like sickening to me. I had to really get revenge.”