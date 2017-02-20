Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Boxing Match

Chris Brown is throwing in the towel for his much anticipated fight with Soulja Boy, according to a series of tweets from Soulja Boy. See below.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Chris brown manager call my manager last night sand said the fight is off and he’s not signing contract. Don’t ask me about the shit no more</p>— Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) <a href=”https://twitter.com/souljaboy/status/833708366027321344″>February 20, 2017</a></blockquote>

Brown and Soulja Boy have a history of social media beef but when Soulja Boy liked and commented on an Instagram post by Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, they decided to take it outside (or to the ring, at least). Soulja Boy was ready for the challenge, even recruiting Floyd Mayweather and later, Evander Holyfield, to help him train. But it looks like Chris Brown got cold feet and Soulja is pissed about it. Oh well, just when folks were marking their calendars and reserving their watch venues, it all comes to an end. Until the next Twitter feud I guess!

