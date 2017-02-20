Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Boxing Match

This is probably a good thing.

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Real 92.3's The Real Show

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Chris Brown is throwing in the towel for his much anticipated fight with Soulja Boy, according to a series of tweets from Soulja Boy. See below.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Chris brown manager call my manager last night sand said the fight is off and he’s not signing contract. Don’t ask me about the shit no more</p>&mdash; Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) <a href=”https://twitter.com/souljaboy/status/833708366027321344″>February 20, 2017</a></blockquote>

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brown and Soulja Boy have a history of social media beef but when Soulja Boy liked and commented on an Instagram post by Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, they decided to take it outside (or to the ring, at least). Soulja Boy was ready for the challenge, even recruiting Floyd Mayweather and later, Evander Holyfield, to help him train. But it looks like Chris Brown got cold feet and Soulja is pissed about it. Oh well, just when folks were marking their calendars and reserving their watch venues, it all comes to an end. Until the next Twitter feud I guess!

Chris Brown , Soulja Boy

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Boxing Match

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 43 mins ago
Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown…
 16 hours ago
Here’s How Many Millions Chance The Rapper Is…
 18 hours ago
Candice Boyd
Candice Boyd Talks Meeting Ne-Yo, Being a Preacher’s…
 18 hours ago
Huh? Kyrie Irving Claims The Earth Is Flat:…
 18 hours ago
Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night…
 19 hours ago
Guess Who Turned Down Appearing In Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
 22 hours ago
Big Sean Speaks Out On Being Attacked By…
 22 hours ago
Drake Opens Up About Meek Mill, Distancing Himself…
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna/ Rob Kardashian
Its Official! Blac Chyna And Rob Khardashian Are…
 3 days ago
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke
Custody War!! Actress Paula Patton Calls Cops “AGAIN”…
 3 days ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
Big Sean, Migos and More Appear In Educational…
 4 days ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Shock Ellen DeGeneres with Racks of Cash 
 4 days ago
Future Says He’s ‘Not Perfect’ and Asks for Forgiveness
 5 days ago
Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Future Reveals “FUTURE” Album Tracklist
 5 days ago
Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Are Back In…
 5 days ago
photos