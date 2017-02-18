Its Official! Blac Chyna And Rob Khardashian Are Done! Find Out Why…

Some people will say they had no faith in the relationship between Blac Chyna and Rob Khardashian but at some point I do believe they did have love for each other. Reports are stating that the wedding and relationship is over! Here’s why according to www.bossip.com:

“Chyna has long known that Rob was an insecure recluse, spending his days wearing the same outfit inside his home and eating his feelings…but she eventually hit a wall and realized that there was nothing she could do to help him make a permanent change for the better.

“Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues. He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”

Basically, Chyna realized she doesn’t have the medical degrees or intensive counseling training it’s actually going to take to fix Rob or even deal with his mountain of self-esteem and psych issues.

In fact, not only does she feel his problems make him an unfit partner, but she’s grown concerned about his ability to be an effective father to their four-month-old daughter Dream.

“They’re living separately and she’s keeping Rob at arm’s length, both from the baby and from her.”

Do you think Rob will get help and they’ll get back together? Or is it officially over?

