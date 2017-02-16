Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Black Tony Locked Up A Motel Manager [EXCLUSIVE]

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Black Tony called Rickey Smiley to dish about his latest come-up, which resulted from him and his cousin’s decision to lock up a motel manager. But this particular scheme of Black Tony’s seems a little half-baked, because what they came up on isn’t exactly to die for! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos