Evening Minute: Halle Berry Says She Feels ‘Guilty’ After Three Failed Marriages

Halle Berry Says She Feels ‘Guilty’ After Three Failed Marriages: “I’ve Suffered a Lot of Pain and Anguish”

Halle Berry recently opened up about the “pain and anguish” of her three past failed marriages. The actress discussed the topic on Saturday during a Q&A at the 2017 City Summit and Gala in Los Angeles, California, ET Online reported.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” the Oscar winner said. “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairytales today.”

She added: “But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish.”

But for Berry, this public and private pain taught her a few serious life lessons that has helped grow in the process.

“In every one of those situations, as hard — and sometimes embarrassing — as it was, I learned so much about myself,” she said.

“All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”

Berry recently divorced from actor Olivier Martinez in December; she was also previously married to baseball player, David Justice, and singer, Eric Benet.

People Are Not Here For Conservative Artist’s Insensitive Betsy DeVos Cartoon

People are outraged over a cartoon apparently equating Betsy Devos with Ruby Bridgeshttps://t.co/ntprCINmNV pic.twitter.com/eMhzYxiMtd — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 15, 2017

One conservative cartoonist strongly believes that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is a victim—and has created a pretty offensive cartoon conveying that feeling.

According to the Huffington Post, for the Illinois newspaper Belleville News-Democrat, Glenn McCoy tried to parallel the experiences between DeVos and civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, who was the first Black child to integrate a segregated, all-white elementary school. In the 1960s, federal marshals escorted the little girl into the school while crowds of people taunted her and threw things.

Iconic artist Norman Rockwell conveyed Bridges experience in his famous painting “The Problem We All Live With” and McCoy’s new cartoon rips off that by trying to paint Betsy DeVos as being poorly treated like Bridges. Thankfully, Twitter wasn’t here for any of it: The Betsy Devos cartoon mocking Ruby Bridges is a reminder there are still 14 days left in White People Shitting on Black History Month. — Boney Hurdle (@eclecticbrotha) February 14, 2017



McCoy addressed the backlash, telling McCoy addressed the backlash, telling Talking Points Memo that he honestly saw similarities between the DeVos and Ruby Bridges situations, adding that he thought protesters were hateful toward DeVos when they blocked her entry into the D.C. school. “My cartoon was about how, in this day and age, decades beyond the civil rights protests, it’s sad that people are still being denied the right to speak freely or do their jobs or enter public buildings because others disagree with who they are or how they think,” McCoy told the site in an emailed statement. “I’m surprised that some readers see ‘hate’ in this cartoon when I thought I was speaking out against hate.” Boy, bye. Former Law Professor To The Obamas Says Michelle Should Have Been President Charles Ogletree Jr., a constitutional Harvard law professor who taught both the Obamas when they attended the university, recently told TMZ that Michelle was the better student — and would’ve been the better president. “He was speaking too much,’” Ogletree said of the first Black president when he was in class. “He wanted everything. He said, ‘I can answer that question, professor.’ I said, ‘Barack, I want to call on Mary.’” And while Ogeltree believes that President Obama is a very intelligent and capable leader, he was always more impressed with the First Lady. “You know, his wife should’ve been president. [Barack ] was great too, but she was better.” When asked if he thought his former student would run in 2020, Ogletree replied: “She could easily be president, but I don’t think she will. Judging by the number of times the Obamas have said exactly the same thing, that’s a pretty safe bet.”

