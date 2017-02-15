Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About Love [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
On Valentine’s Day, Jeff Johnson served up his usual enlightening wisdom about everything pertaining to love. Instead of a fact-filled politically-charged info session, he dropped three gems about keeping love alive and healthy in our lives.

Click on the audio player to hear his powerful tips in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

