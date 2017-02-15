Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About Love [EXCLUSIVE]

On Valentine’s Day, Jeff Johnson served up his usual enlightening wisdom about everything pertaining to love. Instead of a fact-filled politically-charged info session, he dropped three gems about keeping love alive and healthy in our lives.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear his powerful tips in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Jeff Johnson: “Black Lives Matter Is A Proclamation Of Self Love, Not Hate Of Anybody Else” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: 3 Things You Should Know About Jeff Johnson [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Jeff Johnson Explains Why Janine Hampton Is A Black Republican To Pay Attention To [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
12 Times #BlackLove Showed Up In 2016
12 photos Launch gallery
12 Times #BlackLove Showed Up In 2016
1. Because we’re always a fan of daddy-daughter love.Source:AP 1 of 12
2. The Obamas. Enough said.Source:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Tina and Richard Lawson continued to remind us that you can find love at any age.Source:PR 3 of 12
4. The Wades’ fashion sense reached another level this year.Source:PR 4 of 12
5. Teyana Taylor secretly married NBA star Iman Shumpert.Source:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Solange and husband Alan Ferguson worked together on the blackest album of the year, A Seat At The TableSource:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Kevin and Eniko Hart jumped the broom in August.Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. The Carters always win, no matter the occasion.8 of 12
9. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance supported each other on their respective red carpets all year.Source:PR 9 of 12
10. Magic Johnson and Cookie celebrated 25 years of marriage.Source:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Ciara and Russell Wilson got married.Source:Instagram 11 of 12
12. We saw a lot more of Morris Chestnut’s wife, Pam.Source:PR 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours