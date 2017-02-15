Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Does The Weeknd Date Black Women? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd has experienced a lot of success in his career in the last few years, and which has thrust him into the limelight, and the arms of some high-profile women, like his ex Bella Hadid and his new lady, Selena Gomez.

Based off of just that bit of dating history, one can’t help but wonder if the loc’d up entertainer is ever into black women. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos