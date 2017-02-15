Lil Uzi Vert Says Face Tattoos Were Meant to Make Him Unemployable 

Lil Uzi Vert is definitely making a name for himself in the rap game with fire solo music and collaborative hits like “Bad and Boujee” with Migos. Vert is the cover of The Fader‘s annual Sex Issue, and in it, he explains why he got his tattoos on his face like the word ‘Faith’ he inked right under his hairline at a young age, way before he made noise in the rap game.

Via Fader:

When Lil Uzi Vert got his first face tattoo he was technically homeless. His mother had just kicked him out of the house after discovering he’d quit the only job he’d ever had, working as a stock person at a Bottom Dollar. “I had a job for f*** four days,” Uzi says. “I couldn’t do it. I’m not normal. I was in there just thinking,Why am I doing this?” He left his mom’s house and got the word “Faith” inscribed just below his hairline. “It was like, If I get this face tattoo, I got to focus,” he says. “I can’t go in nobody’s office with a suit on with this sh** on my face. I got to focus on what I want to do.”

Seems the Fader caught him during a diva moment as the magazine was barely able to get answers to questions, but the interviewer did manage to discover the meaning behind the name Lil Uzi Vert and him being an open book with his personal life.

