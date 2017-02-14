Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The Strip Club In My Way To Save Me’

Find out even more about her.

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

During part two of my Getting To Know Cardi B interview, we focused on her music and personality. Right off the bat, Cardi referenced her relationship with God. She explained how she prayed to God and ended up at the strip club.

“If you know me, you know that I have this deep connection to God,” she said. “Is it crazy for me to say that I used to ask God to please help me? The strip club really helped me. I can say that it saved me…God put that in my way.” 

The strip club would end up making her life better. Now, she has two hit mixtapes under her belt and in her latest, she’s showing off her growth. Cardi talked about how she was cautious to work with other rappers because of the lies they might say and revealed why she’s putting in work to make sure she doesn’t get a bullshit 360 deal.

Her new tape, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 2, is out now.

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

Continue reading 10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/cardi+b"><strong>Cardi B</strong></a> recently announced that <a href="http://globalgrind.com/4212021/guess-who-just-quit-love-hip-hop-new-york/">she would not be returning to <em>Love & Hip Hop: New York</em></a> after the current season. The larger than life star's departure is bittersweet for fans who've seen her go from a 'regular degular smegular' girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016's most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B's glo' up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

cardi b , exclusive , exclusive interview , God , Mixtape , religion

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 19 hours ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 20 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 21 hours ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 22 hours ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 23 hours ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 24 hours ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 1 day ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 1 day ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 1 day ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 1 day ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 1 day ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 1 day ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 1 day ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 2 days ago
photos