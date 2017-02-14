Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The Strip Club In My Way To Save Me’

Your browser does not support iframes.

During part two of my Getting To Know Cardi B interview, we focused on her music and personality. Right off the bat, Cardi referenced her relationship with God. She explained how she prayed to God and ended up at the strip club.

“If you know me, you know that I have this deep connection to God,” she said. “Is it crazy for me to say that I used to ask God to please help me? The strip club really helped me. I can say that it saved me…God put that in my way.”

The strip club would end up making her life better. Now, she has two hit mixtapes under her belt and in her latest, she’s showing off her growth. Cardi talked about how she was cautious to work with other rappers because of the lies they might say and revealed why she’s putting in work to make sure she doesn’t get a bullshit 360 deal.

Her new tape, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 2, is out now.