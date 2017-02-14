Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Are The Perfect Love Songs For Valentine’s Day? [EXCLUSIVE]

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love, whether you’re single or taken! At least, that’s the attitude in the studio this morning! Rickey Smiley talks about his excitement to dive into all that Valentine’s day candy, and Gary With Da Tea talks about pampering himself with chocolates and flowers.

Then, the group goes around the room playing the love songs that they jam out to for Valentine’s Day. But just because it’s a holiday about love, doesn’t mean everyone picks your typical love song. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

