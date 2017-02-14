Flight Attendant Sings To Couple After They Get Engaged On Flight [VIDEO]

It’s Valentine’s Day, and love is in the air- literally! A couple got engaged on a Southwest Airlines flight over Missouri, and the flight attendants and other passengers became willing participants in a celebratory walk down the isle. While they didn’t go ahead and officially tie the knot right there on the plane, they were able to celebrate their decision to do so when the flight attendant started singing them a sweet song to honor their love!
