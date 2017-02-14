Entertainment News
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming to the DFW

2 hours ago

Jesse Salazar
Future chose Valentine’s Day to spread love about his surprise album and new tour.

Future’s self-titled project is dropping this Friday followed by the ‘Nobody Safe’ tour with Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black as well as A$AP Ferg and Young Thug on select dates.

I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon.

‘Future’ will be packed full of music with 17-tracks and is now available for pre-order on iTunes.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, but a fan pre-sale will be available starting tomorrow (Feb. 15). Check out the Texas part of his tour and full tour schedule below!

NOBODY SAFE TOUR DATES
June 22 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX
June 23 – Austin360 Amphitheatre – Austin, TX*
June 24 – Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, TX^

* with Young Thug
^ with A$AP Ferg

photos