Why Monie Of “Little Women: Atlanta” Isn’t So Sure About Getting Married [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s a Wednesday, which means it’s all about “Little Women: Atlanta” in the morning show studio! Juicy and Monie were chatting about what’s to come on the show. After Juicy scolds everyone for their constant obsession with Wing-gate, she and Monie talk about their friendship.
Monie also explains why getting along with the other “little women” isn’t a problem for her, as much as keeping the peace with her husband-to-be is. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
