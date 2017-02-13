Why Monie Of “Little Women: Atlanta” Isn’t So Sure About Getting Married [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s a Wednesday, which means it’s all about “Little Women: Atlanta” in the morning show studio! Juicy and Monie were chatting about what’s to come on the show. After Juicy scolds everyone for their constant obsession with Wing-gate, she and Monie talk about their friendship.

Monie also explains why getting along with the other “little women” isn’t a problem for her, as much as keeping the peace with her husband-to-be is. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

