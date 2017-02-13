Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Monie Of “Little Women: Atlanta” Isn’t So Sure About Getting Married [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


It’s a Wednesday, which means it’s all about “Little Women: Atlanta” in the morning show studio! Juicy and Monie were chatting about what’s to come on the show. After Juicy scolds everyone for their constant obsession with Wing-gate, she and Monie talk about their friendship.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Monie also explains why getting along with the other “little women” isn’t a problem for her, as much as keeping the peace with her husband-to-be is. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Tanya On Which “Little Women: Atlanta” Cast Member She Wouldn’t Save [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Scolds Everyone For Bringing Up “Little Women: Atlanta” Wing Incident [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shocks Juicy With Gospel Ode To “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A-List Stars Who Failed At Marriage

14 photos Launch gallery

A-List Stars Who Failed At Marriage

Continue reading Why Monie Of “Little Women: Atlanta” Isn’t So Sure About Getting Married [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A-List Stars Who Failed At Marriage

Engaged , juicy , little women: atlanta , marriage , monie , ring

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 3 hours ago
BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Show
RAE SREMMURD “BLACK BEATLES” ON ‘THE LATE SHOW’
 10 hours ago
We Day California
BIG SEAN ‘I DECIDED.’ TOPS BILLBOARD CHARTS
 11 hours ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
2017 GRAMMY RAP & R&B WINNERS
 11 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Rebuffs Lesbian Rumors Started By Phaedra
 19 hours ago
All The Pre-Grammy Party Goodness You Missed
 22 hours ago
Queen Latifah Is Starting A New Series About…
 22 hours ago
Are Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Back Together?
 1 day ago
Dej Loaf is back with…. Jacquees???
 1 day ago
Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston
 1 day ago
Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman
 2 days ago
Bibi Bourelly ‘Ballin’ Official Video
 2 days ago
Keyshia Cole To Join Cast Of ‘Love &…
 2 days ago
Amber Rose And Her Dancer Boyfriend Broke Up
 2 days ago
‘RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About Nene Leakes…
 2 days ago
59 reasons to watch the GRAMMYS
 2 days ago
photos