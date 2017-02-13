Entertainment News
Queen Latifah Is Starting A New Series About Bible Stories

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala With Presenting Sponsor Christian Dior Couture - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Queen Latifah never stops working and her new project is focused on one of the world’s oldest books. Partnered with Dr. Holly Carter, the mogul will produce Fox’s The Scroll, a Bible-themed drama project.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, based on an original idea by Carter, the project will be written by feature writer Michael Elliot (Brown Sugar, Just Wright) and will reimagine some of the Bible’s most popular stories in present day through a group of friends and colleagues that are modern-day versions of some of the Bible’s most notable characters.

In the past year alone, Queen has produced The Perfect Match, VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens, and The Rap Game— to name a few. While this is not her first go-round in the television realm, this is the first religious-focused project she’s worked on.

