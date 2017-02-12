Jazz Legend Al Jarreau Dies At 76

NewsOne Staff

Jazz legend and unique-voiced virtuoso Al Jarreau has died in a Los Angeles hospital. He was 76 years old.

Jarraeu’s website confirmed the news on Sunday by releasing a statement:

Al Jarreau passed away today, February 12, 2017. He will be missed. A few days ago, I was asked to describe Al to someone who knew of his success, but did not know him as a person. I responded with this: His 2nd priority in life was music. There was no 3rd. His 1st priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need. Whether it was emotional pain, or physical discomfort, or any other cause of suffering, he needed to put our minds at ease and our hearts at rest. He needed to see a warm, affirming smile where there had not been one before. Song was just his tool for making that happen. A few things I think he would want mentioned right now: To Al’s wife, son, sister, brothers, and family: You allowed Al to share himself with the world. He was grateful that you gave him that gift. He knew it was difficult, and regretted that more than he could explain. Please know that your gift was to us, too, and that we are also grateful. To everyone who attended his concerts, and listened to his albums: He needed you, and you always were there for him, for more than 50 years. He was thankful for you every day, and did his best to show that to each of you. To his band, and to the many, many talented musicians, writers, composers, and arrangers who played and collaborated with Al over the years: You enabled, supported, and thrilled him. He treasured you, and considered you brilliant. He loved sharing the stage with you, and was honored that you shared it with him. To each promoter, presenter, and producer: Thank you for your faith in him. Your commitment to Al was both essential and endless, and he never took you for granted. To his agents, managers, crew, counselors, publicists, and journalists who supported his work, and also to all of the airline, hotel, venue, and other people who hosted him like royalty: He noticed every bit of the dedication and effort that you unselfishly provided, without limits. And, he appreciated you completely. To young people everywhere, especially the musicians he was grateful to meet at school workshops, musical competitions, residencies, and at concerts: From you, Al asks a favor. Please find any artistic thing that you can do with passion, and do it. With art in your life, you will be a better family member, neighbor, friend, and citizen. Finally, to Al Jarreau: Thank you Al, from all of us. You completed your ministry in a beautiful and gracious way. Godspeed… you’ve earned it.

It is not clear who wrote the statement at this time.

Jarreau had been hospitalized for exhaustion last week, and was told by doctors that he had to retire from touring.

Jarreau is best known for his biggest hit 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” He also sung the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting,” which his son tweeted on Thursday he sang to a nurse while hospitalized.

Jarreau is a seven time Grammy award winner. Speaking of, the planner’s of tonight’s Grammy Awards must be scrambling to get a tribute together.

SEE ALSO:

Bishop Eddie Long Dies At 63