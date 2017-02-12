Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston

Even when pregnant, Ciara still has solid dance moves. The singer danced around her home to Whitney Houston’s “I’m every woman” in tribute to the late singer’s passing on Saturday (Feb 11). Galen Hooks choreographed the moves and Tim Milgram filmed the video that stars baby Future and husband, Russell Wilson.

Whitney passed five years ago during Grammy weekend, from the “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use” as noted by the Los Angeles County coroner’s department. She was 48 years old.

