Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 American Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Even when pregnant, Ciara still has solid dance moves. The singer danced around her home to Whitney Houston’s “I’m every woman” in tribute to the late singer’s passing on Saturday (Feb 11). Galen Hooks choreographed the moves and Tim Milgram filmed the video that stars baby Future and husband, Russell Wilson.


Whitney passed five years ago during Grammy weekend, from the “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use” as noted by the Los Angeles County coroner’s department. She was 48 years old.

RELATED STORIES:

Ciara Is Pregnant & Fabulous

Worth The Wait: Ciara Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan South Africa, Talks Intimacy With Russell Wilson

Petty-Free In 2017: Ciara Drops $15 Million Lawsuit Against Future

Ciara , Demetria McKinney , whitney houston

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Back Together?
 3 hours ago
Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston
 8 hours ago
Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman
 1 day ago
Bibi Bourelly ‘Ballin’ Official Video
 1 day ago
Keyshia Cole To Join Cast Of ‘Love &…
 1 day ago
Amber Rose And Her Dancer Boyfriend Broke Up
 1 day ago
‘RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About Nene Leakes…
 1 day ago
59 reasons to watch the GRAMMYS
 1 day ago
Behind the scenes with Anthony Anderson
 1 day ago
Extra Butter: The Cast Of ‘LEGO Batman’ Reveals…
 2 days ago
Why Maya Angelou’s Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten
 2 days ago
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in…
 2 days ago
MadeinTYO Shares His Story About Living In Japan…
 2 days ago
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
KID CUDI “KITCHEN” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW
 2 days ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Operation Free Annalise Takes Some Major Twists
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus The Mighty May Hath Fallen…
 3 days ago
photos