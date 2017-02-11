Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Radio One Grammy Lounge: Twista Talks Longevity In The Rap Game

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


For over 25 years Twista has been killing it in the rap game. From his beginnings on the west side of Chicago, being the first artist signed to Loud Records and then delivering a classic star-turning verse on the Do Or Die classic “Po Pimp” to now, Twista has undoubtedly made his mark in Hip-Hop.

Twista talks with Colby Colb about longevity in music and what he has in store for 2017 in the Radio One Grammy Lounge.

Related: Radio One Grammy Lounge: Actor Allen Maldonado Talks Donald Trump-Black-Ish Episod
Related: Radio One Grammy Lounge: Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 & Beyond


 

Colby Colb , twista

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman
 18 hours ago
Bibi Bourelly ‘Ballin’ Official Video
 19 hours ago
Keyshia Cole To Join Cast Of ‘Love &…
 21 hours ago
Amber Rose And Her Dancer Boyfriend Broke Up
 21 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About Nene Leakes…
 22 hours ago
59 reasons to watch the GRAMMYS
 1 day ago
Behind the scenes with Anthony Anderson
 1 day ago
Extra Butter: The Cast Of ‘LEGO Batman’ Reveals…
 2 days ago
Why Maya Angelou’s Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten
 2 days ago
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in…
 2 days ago
MadeinTYO Shares His Story About Living In Japan…
 2 days ago
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
KID CUDI “KITCHEN” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW
 2 days ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Operation Free Annalise Takes Some Major Twists
 2 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus The Mighty May Hath Fallen…
 2 days ago
Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having…
 3 days ago
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick:…
 3 days ago
photos