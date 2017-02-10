The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two Has Arrived

The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two Has Arrived

It looks absolutely explosive!

In just a few weeks, fans of the hit WGN series Underground can officially celebrate, as the second season of the drama finally debuts. There have been photos and teasers to amp up anticipation, but now there is a full-length trailer that hints at how explosive this season will be.

Shadow and Act has all the details surrounding season two, including what new characters to expect. Underground quickly became the highest-rated show on WGN and kept viewers glued each week as the thrilling drama presented a different take on the slavery narrative.

The synopsis for season two reads:

Season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman blazing the trail.

Additional guest stars featured in the upcoming season include John Legend as renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass, along with Aisha Hinds in the pioneering role of Harriet Tubman, Bokeem Woodbine, Michael Trotter, Jesse Luken and Sadie Stratton.

You can check out the explosive Season 2 trailer BELOW:


 

The second season of Underground premieres Wednesday March 8, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

 

