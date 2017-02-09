Gary’s Tea: Did Scottie Pippen’s Wife Pull Off A Major Scheme? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

You might remember that last year, Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa were reportedly having problems and were headed toward divorce. Larsa had been linked to an affair with Future, of all people, and reports of a 911 call placed by Larsa were circulating.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Is It Scottie Pippen’s Fault That His Wife Cheated? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Scottie Pippen’s Wife Leave Him For A Rapper? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Scottie Pippen’s Wife Is Making A Huge Mistake [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!
11 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!
1. The UnderwoodsSource:PR 1 of 11
2. The LeesSource:PR 2 of 11
3. The ChestnutsSource:PR 3 of 11
4. The SmithsSource:PR 4 of 11
5. The OsbournesSource:PR 5 of 11
6. HONoRABLE MENTION: Oprah and SteadmanSource:Oprah Instagram 6 of 11
7. The BowiesSource:PR 7 of 11
8. The ClintonsSource:AP 8 of 11
9. The ObamasSource:AP 9 of 11
10. The WashingtonsSource:PR 10 of 11
11. The MannsSource:David and Tamela Mann Instagram 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours