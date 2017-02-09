Rickey Smiley & Da Brat’s Sermon For Pastor Caught With Cheating Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A pastor in Florida was caught having sex with a married woman- by her husband of 7 years. But instead of a heated conversation being the result of such a discovery, the pastor ran naked out of the house. The husband, of course, chased him through the streets!

The outrageous incident inspires Rickey Smiley and Da Brat to tag team a passionate sermon called, “Naked, thy ran.” Click on the audio player to hear more of this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

