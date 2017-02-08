Music
Jim Jones Inks A New Record Deal With His Old Rival

Time heals all wounds.

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Source: Steve Mack / Getty

Source: Steve Mack / Getty


Jim Jones is getting back to the music and the money.

TMZ reports that the Harlem emcee and Jay Z have officially squashed their nearly 13-year beef and Jim is now part of Jay’s Roc Nation empire. Sources say Jim decided to end the feud with Hov to show other rappers that it’s possible to squash the drama and make smart business decisions.

The Jim and Chrissy star signed his new deal on Tuesday with Jay Z and comrades, OG and Ty Ty, who are set to manage all facets of Jim’s brand, including music, fashion, acting and more. As you may recall, Jay and Jim’s beef started back in 2004 when Jim sided with Cam’ron during beef with Hov and Roc-a-Fella.

Growth is a beautiful thing.

